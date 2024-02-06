Speak Out 9/24/18

Kavanaugh accusation

Our politics have dropped to a new low with the Kavanaugh confirmation. Bring in unconfirmed accusations from when he was a kid in high school is just plain wrong. I canï¿½t believe they would go so low. In doing this, the Democrats have shown they donï¿½t care about right or wrong, and are willing to do anything. Until their policies change, I will no longer support them in any manner. No donations; no votes.