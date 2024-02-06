Speak Out 9/23/20

Does anyone really believe that the Democrats would wait until after the election to nominate and confirm a Supreme Court Justice before the election? Of course not. They tried this in 2016, only the Republican Senate stopped them. Now that the Republicans have control, they are losing their minds. Whoever the president nominates, the Democrats will try to destroy them and their families. As President Obama said, "Elections have consequences." Now they want to wait until after the election, but when President Trump wins re-election, they will go crazy as they did after the last election. They will lie, cheat and steal to try to stop any nomination President Trump makes. I say the sooner the better.
And the Republican hypocrisy on the Supreme Court in an election year begins in 3, 2, 1 ... Liars, cheats, and thieves always make it easy to predict their behavior.
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has created a major problem for the 2020 presidential election. That is if we have an Election, as bad as 2000 and it again goes to the Supreme Court. Can you say stolen election? It is for that reason her seat should not be filled before the Election.
To the person(s) who took my "Biden-Harris" sign on CR 606: If you're a Trump supporter, know that ignorance is not a disease, there is a remedy. It's called knowledge. If you just wanted a Biden sign, I know where you can get one without stealing from me.
