Speak Out 9/23/20

Supreme Court

Does anyone really believe that the Democrats would wait until after the election to nominate and confirm a Supreme Court Justice before the election? Of course not. They tried this in 2016, only the Republican Senate stopped them. Now that the Republicans have control, they are losing their minds. Whoever the president nominates, the Democrats will try to destroy them and their families. As President Obama said, "Elections have consequences." Now they want to wait until after the election, but when President Trump wins re-election, they will go crazy as they did after the last election. They will lie, cheat and steal to try to stop any nomination President Trump makes. I say the sooner the better.

Hypocrisy

And the Republican hypocrisy on the Supreme Court in an election year begins in 3, 2, 1 ... Liars, cheats, and thieves always make it easy to predict their behavior.