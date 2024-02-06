Speak Out 9/23/19

More roundabouts

The newly constructed roundabouts in Cape and Jackson are the best thing for traffic flow. The problem comes from those who don’t know how to use them. There are many intersections in the area that could benefit from them. One in particular that has high traffic is 61/Deerwood, just north of Jackson. With the additional building going on in that area and especially the new church and sports center, it is difficult to turn left from either way. Another road that needs attention due to more houses being built and obviously more traffic is Harmony that turns west off of Highway 61, just north of Jackson. It is very narrow with dangerous blind curves and hills.

Ugly things

Whether you are for or against roundabouts, one thing is certain: aesthetically, they look terrible.