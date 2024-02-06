All sections
OpinionSeptember 23, 2019

Speak Out 9/23/19

It was sad to see the news about Heidi Hall. Those were good years for the Southeast Missourian — Heidi and her tales of Mr. Half were funny and something to look forward to. Bob Miller and his wife's cute his-and-her takes on life. And of course, Joe Sullivan's musings about life around his bird feeders. Thanks for the memories, Heidi, and best wishes to Mr. Half.

Heidi Hall

It was sad to see the news about Heidi Hall. Those were good years for the Southeast Missourian — Heidi and her tales of Mr. Half were funny and something to look forward to. Bob Miller and his wife’s cute his-and-her takes on life. And of course, Joe Sullivan’s musings about life around his bird feeders. Thanks for the memories, Heidi, and best wishes to Mr. Half.

More roundabouts

The newly constructed roundabouts in Cape and Jackson are the best thing for traffic flow. The problem comes from those who don’t know how to use them. There are many intersections in the area that could benefit from them. One in particular that has high traffic is 61/Deerwood, just north of Jackson. With the additional building going on in that area and especially the new church and sports center, it is difficult to turn left from either way. Another road that needs attention due to more houses being built and obviously more traffic is Harmony that turns west off of Highway 61, just north of Jackson. It is very narrow with dangerous blind curves and hills.

Ugly things

Whether you are for or against roundabouts, one thing is certain: aesthetically, they look terrible.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

