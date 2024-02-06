Speak Out 9-22-19

Youth baseball

PRS2 "promised" our community a new baseball complex to serve the needs of our younger (12 and under) baseball community who currently utilize Arena Park where fields are located in a flood zone and on SEMO District Fair property. $4.5 million was allocated in PRS2 for this purpose. The new facility would not only provide for the needs of our youth year around but provide opportunities for additional revenues in the way of hosting tournaments. Mr. Lanzotti now wants to use $1.5 million of these funds for improvements to existing facilities at the high school for fields not serving the intended age group and limiting public use to four months. This is not what 81% of voters who supported PRS2 signed up for. Bad idea!

Gaffe masters

It is interesting to see Ms. Ross call out Mr. Biden for his gaffes. After almost three years of Mr. Trump's gaffes, I would think folks would almost be immune or hardly notice. Presidential debates between these two gaffe masters would be amusing and worth watching!

Another gimmick

The Jackson school superintendent announced there were over 7,000 fans at the Cape vs Jackson high school football game. They don't sell alcohol there, but they do win. And that's why the stands are packed game after game. The Southeast Regents should take note of that before trying another gimmick.