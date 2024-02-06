Speak Out 9-22-19

PRS2 "promised" our community a new baseball complex to serve the needs of our younger (12 and under) baseball community who currently utilize Arena Park where fields are located in a flood zone and on SEMO District Fair property. $4.5 million was allocated in PRS2 for this purpose. The new facility would not only provide for the needs of our youth year around but provide opportunities for additional revenues in the way of hosting tournaments. Mr. Lanzotti now wants to use $1.5 million of these funds for improvements to existing facilities at the high school for fields not serving the intended age group and limiting public use to four months. This is not what 81% of voters who supported PRS2 signed up for. Bad idea!
It is interesting to see Ms. Ross call out Mr. Biden for his gaffes. After almost three years of Mr. Trump's gaffes, I would think folks would almost be immune or hardly notice. Presidential debates between these two gaffe masters would be amusing and worth watching!
The Jackson school superintendent announced there were over 7,000 fans at the Cape vs Jackson high school football game. They don't sell alcohol there, but they do win. And that's why the stands are packed game after game. The Southeast Regents should take note of that before trying another gimmick.
How many generations past our children and grandchildren will pay for the mess that the Trump Administration is stirring with Iran? Pulling out of an existing deal, creating havoc with their economy, starving their people all in the hopes of getting a "better" deal that Trump can claim? Our country will pay an enormous price for this bad faith "negotiating" and maximum pressure campaign -- unfortunately it will be in lost lives, future terror attacks and lost trust in the United States.
Having learned nothing from the failed aquatic center debacle, the Cape Girardeau School Board approved a master facilities plan including major renovations to the baseball and softball fields. Now the district has to figure out how to pay for it, which is estimated to cost $5 million. You're not playing with Monopoly money! These are our taxes!
The current portion of Veterans Drive has really been a benefit, but I'm not so sure about the extension. It is going to lead traffic right by the Drury Plaza onto an already congested area where a very poor road design already can't properly handle traffic. Maybe money needs to be spent on redesigning the intersection onto Kingshighway where Starbucks, Fed Ex and other retail locations have to zigzag a concrete median.
