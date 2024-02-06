All sections
OpinionSeptember 21, 2020

Speak Out 9/21/20

It's hard to believe there are actually people out there who believed the article in The Atlantic about President Trump supposedly calling deceased military veterans "losers" and "suckers." Seriously? If this had a shred of truth to it we would have heard about it two years ago. Completely anonymous "sources" for this slanderous article just demonstrates how much these liberals hate President Trump. ...

Fake news

It’s hard to believe there are actually people out there who believed the article in The Atlantic about President Trump supposedly calling deceased military veterans “losers” and “suckers.” Seriously? If this had a shred of truth to it we would have heard about it two years ago. Completely anonymous “sources” for this slanderous article just demonstrates how much these liberals hate President Trump.

Federal funding

Trump wants to cut funding to “Blue States” for coronavirus relief. Let him. But cut funding to Florida, Texas and the “Red” states, too. In fact, let’s deny recovery money to the Golf Coast for hurricane issues. They chose to live there. They should handle disasters better. Why should the Midwest bail out coastal elites? Or coastal poor? Or help anybody. Forget humanity, empathy, or even self-interest for a strong nation. Let them all suffer.

Mask conspiracies

For those of you saying masks don’t work: We don’t have massive numbers because of the masks. Trying to prove the benefit is pointless, though, to a bunch of conspiracy nuts who listen to Alex Jones for “news.”

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

