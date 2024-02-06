Speak Out 9/21/20

Federal funding

Trump wants to cut funding to “Blue States” for coronavirus relief. Let him. But cut funding to Florida, Texas and the “Red” states, too. In fact, let’s deny recovery money to the Golf Coast for hurricane issues. They chose to live there. They should handle disasters better. Why should the Midwest bail out coastal elites? Or coastal poor? Or help anybody. Forget humanity, empathy, or even self-interest for a strong nation. Let them all suffer.

Mask conspiracies

For those of you saying masks don’t work: We don’t have massive numbers because of the masks. Trying to prove the benefit is pointless, though, to a bunch of conspiracy nuts who listen to Alex Jones for “news.”