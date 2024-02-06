All sections
OpinionSeptember 20, 2023

Speak Out 9-20-23

There is a street in Cape Girardeau most weekends where people gather, Fredrick Street and Jefferson. They gather to drink alcohol, gamble and some do drugs of their choice. There's even prostitution. The police know this is happening but rarely bother them unless there is a problem. ...

Witnessing opportunity

There is a street in Cape Girardeau most weekends where people gather, Fredrick Street and Jefferson. They gather to drink alcohol, gamble and some do drugs of their choice. There's even prostitution. The police know this is happening but rarely bother them unless there is a problem. Many churches claim they want to witness to the lost, but they never go there. When Jesus walked the earth he would go to the lost. In today's world, Christians are not comfortable around the truly lost. The opportunity is there most days and nights, especially on weekdays.

Do your research

Someone claimed that Trump appealed to and convinced "the uneducated". Obviously, that Speak Out contributor is the one who is uneducated. Take the time to do your research before making such sweeping generalizations, which are, like this statement, examples of fallacies, or faulty reasoning. Also look up the definition of "educated", as it appears you are unaware of it.

Senior problems

The current crop of senior citizens is a big part of the housing and financial problems in this country. Snowbirds who don't want to pay taxes anywhere. Hogging empty houses just because they can. Hiding in their 50+ communities while they complain about young people not wanting to work. How would they know when they spend their lives shopping and driving up the cost of houses with their boredom purchases? If you are under 60, take a lesson from their mistakes. Find useful hobbies. Volunteer. Interact with other people instead of living in echo chambers. And vote to improve the young people you should be caring about.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

