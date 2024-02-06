Speak Out 9/20/19

Locked and loaded

Why exactly an incident between Saudi Arabia and whoever (yet to be proven) to have attacked them demand intervention from the United States of America? It shouldn't. This Administration does not have the justification to add yet another high dollar conflict to the long list on the plates of the U.S. military. The Trump Administration's desire to enter into a fight with Iran by any means necessary should be confronted by the ELECTED members of the House and the Senate. Even if Iran attacked the Saudis, this should be a world problem, not a Trump "locked and loaded" moment. It is time for the Legislative Branch to stand up to this hot mess known pretending to be a presidency.