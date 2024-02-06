Speak Out 9/20/19

I understand that getting almost a half-million dollars is important to the program, but should SEMO really be playing Mizzou in football? I don't think that was positive exposure for the Redhawks. A TV beat down can't have a good effect on the current players, or the future. This is brutal evidence that SEMO is seldom competitive in any sport at the true D-I level.
Why exactly an incident between Saudi Arabia and whoever (yet to be proven) to have attacked them demand intervention from the United States of America? It shouldn't. This Administration does not have the justification to add yet another high dollar conflict to the long list on the plates of the U.S. military. The Trump Administration's desire to enter into a fight with Iran by any means necessary should be confronted by the ELECTED members of the House and the Senate. Even if Iran attacked the Saudis, this should be a world problem, not a Trump "locked and loaded" moment. It is time for the Legislative Branch to stand up to this hot mess known pretending to be a presidency.
