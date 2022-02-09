Speak Out 9-2-22

The panhandlers in our area have reached a new low. Now they are bringing their babies with them. This is so sad! These children are being forced to endure the extreme heat of the day while their so-called parents beg for money. Where is child protective services? This should be illegal!
Dear Cassville, Missouri: In the '60s and '70s, for discipline issues we got swats from our principal and gym coaches. Us boys got up to three swats (girls only one swat) depending on individual offense. At home, if we didn't do our chores or disrespected our parents (or anyone) we were punished. When we were young, we played outside, swam in the river, rode bikes all day and didn't have to be home until the pole lights came on. No hot pockets, microwave, Xbox, texting or cellphones.
The one thing Republicans can't and won't answer is why Trump had all those classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Was he selling them off or showing them to people to prove he was once an important person? Why?
It is time for the City of Cape to clean up the weeds in the roundabout on Lexington. It is an eyesore and potential traffic hazard with visibility.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.