OpinionSeptember 2, 2021

Speak Out 9/2/21

While most of the news coverage has been focused on the disaster in Afghanistan, plenty of blame can be passed around, and history will sort all that out. What I don't understand is how the most powerful military with the most sophisticated weapons in history couldn't defeat a ragtag group of terrorists who now control a country. ...

Afghanistan

While most of the news coverage has been focused on the disaster in Afghanistan, plenty of blame can be passed around, and history will sort all that out. What I don't understand is how the most powerful military with the most sophisticated weapons in history couldn't defeat a ragtag group of terrorists who now control a country. This is not the fault of our brave men and women of our military. Could it be that certain politicians along with military contractors making billions of dollars a year didn't want it to end? As with Vietnam, our politicians put restrictions on our military, making it impossible to defeat our enemies. Only when the majority of voters wanted to end these wars they decided it was politically favorable to end the conflict in any way possible. So we just walked away leaving the world less safe. Our prestige as a super power has ended. Our allies are shocked. And now many will build their military up, and this will be a good thing because our taxpayers have been paying for our allies' protection while they have built up their social programs.

RIP

Who cares about what's happening in Afghanistan? The families of these fallen heroes are: The Marines: Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

Freedom

This is a reminder to all the unvaxxed and unmasked people in Cape: remember that your personal freedom ends where my personal freedom begins!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

