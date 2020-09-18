Speak Out 9/18/20

Trump rally

Still not convinced Trump is unfit for office? When asked about the lack of masks and social distancing at his latest indoor rally he responded that he was far enough away from the audience and everyone on stage was made to wear a mask so he wouldn't get infected. He thought the question was about his safety only, not about the safety of his audience. That's because he could care less about them. It's all about him.

Middle East peace

Trump has achieved more in the Middle East peace effort than any President or any human, for that matter, has ever achieved, and the left wing media and left wing politicians act like it's no big deal. Pelosi even called it a distraction. Why would anyone believe anything that ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN say when Donald Trump is involved and would anyone vote for Biden with his history of giving pallets of cash to Iran?

Elite thug

LeBron James is proving what he has always been, an elite hypocrite. A few weeks ago he made a ridiculous statement. He told the world that all Black people are being hunted by the police. Last weekend a person shot two police officers while they were sitting in their car. The sheriff has challenged him to match the reward money to help arrest the shooter. He hasn't commented. These elite athletes that are supporting this violence are guilty of inciting the violence in this country.

Trump agenda

Here's Trump's agenda for his second term: Trump! Plain and simple, just four more years of Donald Trump. No plan, no ideas, no agendas, no insights, just more Trump. It's all about him.