Speak Out 9/18/20

We have 2 choices on Nov. 3, One choice is for a pro-life, pro-law enforcement and pro-Second Amendment candidate. The other is for abortion, defunding the police and gun confiscation. The choices are clear and will be long lasting. I plan to vote for the pro-life, law enforcement and Constitution-protecting candidate. Please join me in re-electing President Trump.
I'm very dizzy listening to all the Trump toadies try to spin his admission of lying to the American people about the coronavirus. Everything from, "He's trying to keep us calm," which doesn't make sense when he's screaming about Biden-Antifa-anarchists-cities up in flames, to "He's a great leader like Churchill or FDR." That one would be laughable if it weren't so patently stupid. The cult of Trump trudges on.
The comments on the semissourian story about covid-19 on Facebook are hilarious. Click on the anti-maskers links and get some popcorn. They range from die-hard Trump supporters to full-on Pizzagaters. How many conspiracy nuts live in SEMO exactly?
Still not convinced Trump is unfit for office? When asked about the lack of masks and social distancing at his latest indoor rally he responded that he was far enough away from the audience and everyone on stage was made to wear a mask so he wouldn't get infected. He thought the question was about his safety only, not about the safety of his audience. That's because he could care less about them. It's all about him.
Trump has achieved more in the Middle East peace effort than any President or any human, for that matter, has ever achieved, and the left wing media and left wing politicians act like it's no big deal. Pelosi even called it a distraction. Why would anyone believe anything that ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN say when Donald Trump is involved and would anyone vote for Biden with his history of giving pallets of cash to Iran?
LeBron James is proving what he has always been, an elite hypocrite. A few weeks ago he made a ridiculous statement. He told the world that all Black people are being hunted by the police. Last weekend a person shot two police officers while they were sitting in their car. The sheriff has challenged him to match the reward money to help arrest the shooter. He hasn't commented. These elite athletes that are supporting this violence are guilty of inciting the violence in this country.
Here's Trump's agenda for his second term: Trump! Plain and simple, just four more years of Donald Trump. No plan, no ideas, no agendas, no insights, just more Trump. It's all about him.
