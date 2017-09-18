Speak Out 9/18/17

Free tests

Just heard that our public schools (Jackson) is now paying (actually we taxpayers) are paying for ACT tests. Schools claims they need more money? We are already feeding breakfast and lunch maybe even dinner some places. What will be next: pay for gas in the students vehicles? Parents need to take more pride in raising kids. Some parents need to sacrifice the alcohol and cigarettes and pay for their kids' ACT test or maybe even cook their kid a breakfast. Then at Graduation that kid can say thanks to their parents not to the taxpayers for their education .

Feature missed info

The story on the demo derby was nice, I get the idea of it but it stated that he got 2nd and that's all. Not one word on who won it. That's not fair to the winner and his sponsors and all his helpers and all their hard work. Who got 3rd or 4th and so on that's not fair to them either. Like I said the story was nice but if you are reporting on a venue at the fair it should be about that venue and report on the whole story not just 2nd place.

Restroom needed

No new business should open without a public restroom. We have a lot of sick people and older people in the world. If you serve the public then have restroom.

Weather forecast

Over the past five days the hurricane Irma was being watched by weathermen and the direction it will take was unknown. With all the sophisticated equipment and money spent on weather prediction they just don't know. It appears that sports announcers and weathermen are 100 percent accurate on what happened yesterday but don't know what will happen tomorrow.