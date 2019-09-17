All sections
OpinionSeptember 17, 2019
Speak Out 9/17/19
If I'm not like you, who should care? I'm afraid to post on my Facebook or social media that I don't like dogs and cats, or I don't like Russia, etc. I may lose my job or get put on administrative leave? What happened to the freedom to like or not like something or someone!...

Social media

If I'm not like you, who should care? I'm afraid to post on my Facebook or social media that I don't like dogs and cats, or I don't like Russia, etc. I may lose my job or get put on administrative leave? What happened to the freedom to like or not like something or someone!

Jackson roundabout

I see someone is freaking about the new roundabout. Maybe they should take some driving lessons. The roundabout at Main and 61 is the best thing that has happened to traffic flow in Jackson. Now if they would open Washington going right from 61 north!

Roundabout success

I laugh when I hear people complain about the Jackson roundabout. Just because you can't handle it, doesn't mean most don't have an issue. The roundabout greatly improved traffic flow in that area. I look forward to the improvement that the next one will create.

Speak Out
