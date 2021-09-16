Speak Out 9/16/21

Birds and butterflies

Has anyone but me noticed a huge decline in the bird and butterfly population? I have an organic backyard with all kinds of food, water and shelter. I haven't had any birds or butterflies all summer.

No mandate

To the person who said that the side effects of COVID-19 was a good reason to take the vaccine, many people who are healthy and have a strong immune system choose not to take it for their own personal reasons. Cigarettes, alcohol and overeating have side effects that can cause serious health problems. If you are vaccinated you should be safe, but some people have weighed the risk and choose not to take the vaccine. Our politicians shouldn't be forcing Americans to make personal health decisions. I'm not against vaccines, but I'm against being forced to make any medical decisions especially when our government is letting millions of untested and unvaccinated illegal immigrants to cross our border and busing them to every state in our country. Every day we make choices that effect our health, we have to weigh the risk and make decisions that we think is best for ourselves.