September 16, 2021

Speak Out 9/16/21

It's your right to eat undercooked chicken. It's not a business' right to serve you that undercooked chicken. If you don't understand how that analogy applies to the federal vaccine mandate then you should sit in the woods waiting for a tree to fall so you can blame some conspiracy theory on why it made a sound...

Vaccine analogy

It's your right to eat undercooked chicken. It's not a business' right to serve you that undercooked chicken. If you don't understand how that analogy applies to the federal vaccine mandate then you should sit in the woods waiting for a tree to fall so you can blame some conspiracy theory on why it made a sound.

Birds and butterflies

Has anyone but me noticed a huge decline in the bird and butterfly population? I have an organic backyard with all kinds of food, water and shelter. I haven't had any birds or butterflies all summer.

No mandate

To the person who said that the side effects of COVID-19 was a good reason to take the vaccine, many people who are healthy and have a strong immune system choose not to take it for their own personal reasons. Cigarettes, alcohol and overeating have side effects that can cause serious health problems. If you are vaccinated you should be safe, but some people have weighed the risk and choose not to take the vaccine. Our politicians shouldn't be forcing Americans to make personal health decisions. I'm not against vaccines, but I'm against being forced to make any medical decisions especially when our government is letting millions of untested and unvaccinated illegal immigrants to cross our border and busing them to every state in our country. Every day we make choices that effect our health, we have to weigh the risk and make decisions that we think is best for ourselves.

Speak Out




