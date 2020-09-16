Speak Out 9/16/20

Police report

Can anyone tell me why the Cape Girardeau Police quit putting the names of the people they arrest in their report?

Woodward book

When Trump was caught in his lie about the coronavirus, he immediately did three things: Denied all responsibility for lying to the American people, blamed China for the virus and blamed Bob Woodward for writing his book. Does Trump ever own up to anything he does? Apparently not.

Work together

I see that President Trump gets the blame for the national calamities we are experiencing, per a letter to the editor Sept. 8. I wonder if anyone has ever considered this big mess in America wouldn't exist if all people followed the 10 Commandments. After all, there would be love for everyone, peace on our streets, and a willingness for Congress to work together for the good of American people and our wonderful country. We can have a good life if we all work together.