Speak Out 9/16/19

A recent comment suggested that the AR-15 was a preferred hunting rifle. As my dad, a hunter, WWII veteran and marksman used to say, “If you need a gun like that to hunt an animal with, you probably need a new hobby.”
Have the climate alarmists gone completely insane? One of the talking points used by these voices of doom to lower carbon dioxide emissions is to reduce human population. During a panel discussion at the Gastro Summit 2019, Swedish economist Magnum Soderlund suggested that “eating human meat, derived from dead bodies, might be able to help save the human race.” Enough said.
Why bother cutting the deficit when you can just refinance the loans? Playing games with money instead of fixing the problems of spending too much works just great when you don’t mind going bankrupt. After all, it is just Monopoly money, right? Or will our great-great-great-grandchildren be cursing our names because we didn’t demand accountability from our government?
Reporter Tom Davis’ inference that SEMO football players could do much better if they had the funding and stadium found at Montana State is laughable at best. The university has, year after year, poured money into a program that has historically been average, at best. You want more money? Win games, draw in crowds every game, build a program that causes people to not just come to party but that will buy shirts and memorabilia, contribute financially and care more about the game than the beer in the end zone. Give us great games and great play. Earn all those fancy things you want so bad.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.