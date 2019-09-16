Speak Out 9/16/19

Government spending

Why bother cutting the deficit when you can just refinance the loans? Playing games with money instead of fixing the problems of spending too much works just great when you don’t mind going bankrupt. After all, it is just Monopoly money, right? Or will our great-great-great-grandchildren be cursing our names because we didn’t demand accountability from our government?

Funding football

Reporter Tom Davis’ inference that SEMO football players could do much better if they had the funding and stadium found at Montana State is laughable at best. The university has, year after year, poured money into a program that has historically been average, at best. You want more money? Win games, draw in crowds every game, build a program that causes people to not just come to party but that will buy shirts and memorabilia, contribute financially and care more about the game than the beer in the end zone. Give us great games and great play. Earn all those fancy things you want so bad.