Speak Out 9-15-22

If the State of Missouri is going to let UTVs and ATVs run amok on the streets and highways, then those should be required to be marked with a plate or identification and all should have to provide proof of insurance. Unlicensed vehicles traveling down Highway 72 at 50-plus MPH should be against the law. And the laws should be enforced.
Go back to the 2016 presidential race, and you'll remember the chant of "lock her up" at Trump rallies and his threats of long jail sentences for people who mishandled classified documents. All of that, of course was aimed at Hillary Clinton. Republicans seem to have developed a collective case of amnesia regarding Trump's stealing and mishandling classified documents. I guess they don't believe in the goose/gander thing.
Let's change the election rules to limit how many months anyone can "campaign" for public office. Three months or six months is enough time to listen to the nonsense. Two years of campaigning is just a money grab. Stop the grift!
It's sad to see just how cruel and petty Donald Trump was as president because the Obamas had to wait until Joe Biden was president before they were invited back to the White House to unveil their portraits. Trump was so mean spirited and vindictive that he couldn't even do the most basic job of being a president, which is being civil.
