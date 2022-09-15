Speak Out 9-15-22

Enforce road laws

If the State of Missouri is going to let UTVs and ATVs run amok on the streets and highways, then those should be required to be marked with a plate or identification and all should have to provide proof of insurance. Unlicensed vehicles traveling down Highway 72 at 50-plus MPH should be against the law. And the laws should be enforced.

Document amnesia

Go back to the 2016 presidential race, and you'll remember the chant of "lock her up" at Trump rallies and his threats of long jail sentences for people who mishandled classified documents. All of that, of course was aimed at Hillary Clinton. Republicans seem to have developed a collective case of amnesia regarding Trump's stealing and mishandling classified documents. I guess they don't believe in the goose/gander thing.