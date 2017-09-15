Speak Out 9/15/17

Grandparent's Day

We had a great time attending Grandparent's Day at our grandchild's school. I did feel sorry for the children who were there with no grandparents. One child sat with their head down on their desk and another just sat by himself not participating. Some of us adults tried to include them but it wasn't the same I'm sure. Not every family is lucky enough to have grandparents who can attend this event. I think it's funny (not ha ha funny) that schools won't let kids wear Halloween costumes because someone might feel bad but they continue to do this. Why not have the classes make cards or something the kids can give or send to their grandparents.

Sunday best

I find it sad that people when they go to a funeral or a wedding they dress their very best. But on Sunday morning they come to church in T-shirts, jeans, and shorts. Many dress in clothes they look like they slept in. Actually, I'm speaking about the pastors and the people leading worship. I know God doesn't look on the outward appearance, but come on people, is this the best you can give God? Pastors, you want the best from God, put your suit and tie back on and look professional. Give God your best, and He will return the favor.