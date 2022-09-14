Speak Out 9-14-22

Cape Girardeau is a treasure. It is so beautiful. Being the only inland cape in the USA is truly a special place. Our lifeblood Mississippi River brings power and energy to us. People are drawn here like a magnet to view the river's magnificence. The calming riverfront is therapeutic to citizens and visitors alike.
A recent comment on the Jackson football program got some things right and some wrong. Yep, the team that lost to Carthage is the best Indian team I've seen play, but I think the comment was wrong about Jackson not being a dynasty program. Sure, they're not a Webb City or Valle, but they're a Southeast Missouri dynasty. No local teams want to play us.
I think the decision to wand people entering the SEMO fair is good way to prevent a catastrophe. With all the violence at other events across the country it should make fairgoers feel safe. Although nothing is 100%, it will definitely help. I commend the fair board in making a difficult decision.
I'm proud to be a Cape native, and I'm sick of city leaders who do nothing but waste money, squander opportunities, and downright sabotage efforts to revitalize our downtown and bring tourists and their money into our community. A marina to draw tourists here was a ludicrous idea and $75,000 wasted.
Working person pays more taxes. Government giving out more and more money. Nobody wants to work because benefits only go to nonworkers or college students who don't want to pay back student loans. (This is not the Democrats' or president's money. It's the taxpayers' money.)
