All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 14, 2022

Speak Out 9-14-22

Cape Girardeau is a treasure. It is so beautiful. Being the only inland cape in the USA is truly a special place. Our lifeblood Mississippi River brings power and energy to us. People are drawn here like a magnet to view the river's magnificence. The calming riverfront is therapeutic to citizens and visitors alike...

Wonderful riverfront

Cape Girardeau is a treasure. It is so beautiful. Being the only inland cape in the USA is truly a special place. Our lifeblood Mississippi River brings power and energy to us. People are drawn here like a magnet to view the river's magnificence. The calming riverfront is therapeutic to citizens and visitors alike.

Jackson football

A recent comment on the Jackson football program got some things right and some wrong. Yep, the team that lost to Carthage is the best Indian team I've seen play, but I think the comment was wrong about Jackson not being a dynasty program. Sure, they're not a Webb City or Valle, but they're a Southeast Missouri dynasty. No local teams want to play us.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fair security

I think the decision to wand people entering the SEMO fair is good way to prevent a catastrophe. With all the violence at other events across the country it should make fairgoers feel safe. Although nothing is 100%, it will definitely help. I commend the fair board in making a difficult decision.

Marina study

I'm proud to be a Cape native, and I'm sick of city leaders who do nothing but waste money, squander opportunities, and downright sabotage efforts to revitalize our downtown and bring tourists and their money into our community. A marina to draw tourists here was a ludicrous idea and $75,000 wasted.

The Democrats' way

Working person pays more taxes. Government giving out more and more money. Nobody wants to work because benefits only go to nonworkers or college students who don't want to pay back student loans. (This is not the Democrats' or president's money. It's the taxpayers' money.)

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 29
Letter: Evaluating Trump's mental acuity
OpinionOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
OpinionOct. 29
Escaping domestic violence
OpinionOct. 29
Prayer 10-29-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
OpinionOct. 28
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
OpinionOct. 28
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you in?
OpinionOct. 28
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you in?
Our Opinion: Halloween safety tips and alternatives for a fun family night
OpinionOct. 28
Our Opinion: Halloween safety tips and alternatives for a fun family night
Prayer 10-28-24
OpinionOct. 28
Prayer 10-28-24
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a national embarrassment
OpinionOct. 26
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a national embarrassment
Thiessen: Harris’s closing argument is dishonest, desperate and hypocritical
OpinionOct. 26
Thiessen: Harris’s closing argument is dishonest, desperate and hypocritical
Prayer 10-26-24
OpinionOct. 26
Prayer 10-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy