Speak Out 9-14-22

Fair security

I think the decision to wand people entering the SEMO fair is good way to prevent a catastrophe. With all the violence at other events across the country it should make fairgoers feel safe. Although nothing is 100%, it will definitely help. I commend the fair board in making a difficult decision.

Marina study

I'm proud to be a Cape native, and I'm sick of city leaders who do nothing but waste money, squander opportunities, and downright sabotage efforts to revitalize our downtown and bring tourists and their money into our community. A marina to draw tourists here was a ludicrous idea and $75,000 wasted.

The Democrats' way

Working person pays more taxes. Government giving out more and more money. Nobody wants to work because benefits only go to nonworkers or college students who don't want to pay back student loans. (This is not the Democrats' or president's money. It's the taxpayers' money.)