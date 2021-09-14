Speak Out 9/14/21

Trump approval

Trump has the lowest approval rating of any former president since Nixon. So why does he think he can win another term? Is he that delusional?

Adam Wainwright

We as Cardinal fans have been honored to watch a 40-year-old pitcher actually pitch games like a artist paints a picture. He has already won 14 games and very easily could have won another four games. I believe he should be mentioned in the Cy Young Award this season. He has been a good role model to the young pitchers this season and really most of his career.

Houck Stadium

Houck Stadium is and has been for decades an embarrassment to both SEMO and the City of Cape Girardeau. It was cheaply built and ugly when it was brand new and is now crumbling before our very eyes. It also has the same three problems that plague bad real estate. You know what I'm talking about. Location, location and location! SIU managed to find some way to build a new stadium in the middle of a record enrollment decline. If SEMO can't do the same thing they should drop football!