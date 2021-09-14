Speak Out 9/14/21

Why don't the anti-vax folks look at the side effects of actually getting COVID rather than the side effects of the vaccine? Yes, the vaccines have some side effects, but COVID has many more -- including death! People have long term lung damage, dementia-like symptoms, chronic fatigue, migraine headaches and loss of taste and smell with COVID. I would risk the side effects of the vaccine over COVID any day.
The city really needs to repair Sprigg Street. Show Me Center, college, businesses and us citizens would appreciate it. Instead of wasting money on outer roads that aren't traveled on, invest into the heart of the city. Common sense goes a long way.
Trump has the lowest approval rating of any former president since Nixon. So why does he think he can win another term? Is he that delusional?
We as Cardinal fans have been honored to watch a 40-year-old pitcher actually pitch games like a artist paints a picture. He has already won 14 games and very easily could have won another four games. I believe he should be mentioned in the Cy Young Award this season. He has been a good role model to the young pitchers this season and really most of his career.
Houck Stadium is and has been for decades an embarrassment to both SEMO and the City of Cape Girardeau. It was cheaply built and ugly when it was brand new and is now crumbling before our very eyes. It also has the same three problems that plague bad real estate. You know what I'm talking about. Location, location and location! SIU managed to find some way to build a new stadium in the middle of a record enrollment decline. If SEMO can't do the same thing they should drop football!
