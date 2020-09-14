Speak Out 9/14/20

Lou Brock represented the best of Cardinals baseball. Not only was he a Hall of Fame player, but he was a man of deep faith and strong character. He will be missed.
Enough is enough. All across this country, people are losing their businesses for no reason. This is what happens in a socialist and communist government. We all live in a republic. We have freedom to choose. The government can’t legally tell a business to close. If a big-box store can stay open, there is no reason a small business can’t operate safely. We are slowly losing our freedoms. Our country has many problems. All the lawlessness that has been happening in our cities has got to stop. The Democrats are supporting anything that will tear this country apart to gain power. They want more power to tell us what we can and cannot do. Some Republicans are not much better. It’s time we take our country back.
It’s disgusting how both parties can’t come together on a stimulus package. It raises doubt about either party being truly interested in us. “A pox on both families!” I probably favor the Republican/Senate plan. If the country is truly recovering, it would seem logical that less government support is needed. However, a key question is whether either plan still includes money for an FBI building or to buy fighter jets, as previously reported.
All law enforcement are bad if you are a criminal, if you sell drugs, rape women and children, steal from people who work hard for what they have, commit murder and riot and burn other people’s property. The police and other law enforcement deal with the worst people in our society on a daily basis. They have to be tough people physically and mentally. They are human and sometimes make choices in a split second that are life and death. They have families, too. To me, they are heroes, and I am thankful they are here to protect all of us.
With only a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals need a good run to remain competitive in the race for the playoffs. Go Cardinals!
