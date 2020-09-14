Speak Out 9/14/20

Stimulus package

It’s disgusting how both parties can’t come together on a stimulus package. It raises doubt about either party being truly interested in us. “A pox on both families!” I probably favor the Republican/Senate plan. If the country is truly recovering, it would seem logical that less government support is needed. However, a key question is whether either plan still includes money for an FBI building or to buy fighter jets, as previously reported.

Police are heroes

All law enforcement are bad if you are a criminal, if you sell drugs, rape women and children, steal from people who work hard for what they have, commit murder and riot and burn other people’s property. The police and other law enforcement deal with the worst people in our society on a daily basis. They have to be tough people physically and mentally. They are human and sometimes make choices in a split second that are life and death. They have families, too. To me, they are heroes, and I am thankful they are here to protect all of us.

Crunch time

With only a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals need a good run to remain competitive in the race for the playoffs. Go Cardinals!