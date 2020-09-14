All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionSeptember 14, 2020

Speak Out 9/14/20

Lou Brock represented the best of Cardinals baseball. Not only was he a Hall of Fame player, but he was a man of deep faith and strong character. He will be missed. Enough is enough. All across this country, people are losing their businesses for no reason. ...

Lou Brock

Lou Brock represented the best of Cardinals baseball. Not only was he a Hall of Fame player, but he was a man of deep faith and strong character. He will be missed.

Choose freedom

Enough is enough. All across this country, people are losing their businesses for no reason. This is what happens in a socialist and communist government. We all live in a republic. We have freedom to choose. The government can’t legally tell a business to close. If a big-box store can stay open, there is no reason a small business can’t operate safely. We are slowly losing our freedoms. Our country has many problems. All the lawlessness that has been happening in our cities has got to stop. The Democrats are supporting anything that will tear this country apart to gain power. They want more power to tell us what we can and cannot do. Some Republicans are not much better. It’s time we take our country back.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stimulus package

It’s disgusting how both parties can’t come together on a stimulus package. It raises doubt about either party being truly interested in us. “A pox on both families!” I probably favor the Republican/Senate plan. If the country is truly recovering, it would seem logical that less government support is needed. However, a key question is whether either plan still includes money for an FBI building or to buy fighter jets, as previously reported.

Police are heroes

All law enforcement are bad if you are a criminal, if you sell drugs, rape women and children, steal from people who work hard for what they have, commit murder and riot and burn other people’s property. The police and other law enforcement deal with the worst people in our society on a daily basis. They have to be tough people physically and mentally. They are human and sometimes make choices in a split second that are life and death. They have families, too. To me, they are heroes, and I am thankful they are here to protect all of us.

Crunch time

With only a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals need a good run to remain competitive in the race for the playoffs. Go Cardinals!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 14
Prayer 12-14-24
OpinionDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
OpinionDec. 13
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald...
OpinionDec. 13
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-13-24
OpinionDec. 13
Prayer 12-13-24
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
OpinionDec. 12
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
Prayer 12-12-24
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
OpinionDec. 11
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy