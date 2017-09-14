All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 24, 2017

Speak Out 9-14-17

Kudos to Cape City Councilwoman Shelly Moore for stressing the absolute need that any money spent on an aquatic center and other parks and rec improvements must include a sizable sum for improving Indian and Ranney Parks. In response to the Speak Out about the bugs in the yard, I live in Cape Girardeau and have had to spray for nearly-microscopic biting mites in my yard. The bites leave the skin red, itchy or stinging and covered in a patchy rash...

Councilwoman Moore

Kudos to Cape City Councilwoman Shelly Moore for stressing the absolute need that any money spent on an aquatic center and other parks and rec improvements must include a sizable sum for improving Indian and Ranney Parks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape bugs

In response to the Speak Out about the bugs in the yard, I live in Cape Girardeau and have had to spray for nearly-microscopic biting mites in my yard. The bites leave the skin red, itchy or stinging and covered in a patchy rash.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Escaping domestic violence
OpinionOct. 29
Escaping domestic violence
Prayer 10-29-24
OpinionOct. 29
Prayer 10-29-24
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
OpinionOct. 28
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
OpinionOct. 28
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you in?
OpinionOct. 28
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you in?
Our Opinion: Halloween safety tips and alternatives for a fun family night
OpinionOct. 28
Our Opinion: Halloween safety tips and alternatives for a fun family night
Prayer 10-28-24
OpinionOct. 28
Prayer 10-28-24
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a national embarrassment
OpinionOct. 26
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a national embarrassment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy