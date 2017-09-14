Speak Out 9-14-17

Kudos to Cape City Councilwoman Shelly Moore for stressing the absolute need that any money spent on an aquatic center and other parks and rec improvements must include a sizable sum for improving Indian and Ranney Parks. In response to the Speak Out about the bugs in the yard, I live in Cape Girardeau and have had to spray for nearly-microscopic biting mites in my yard. The bites leave the skin red, itchy or stinging and covered in a patchy rash...