All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionSeptember 13, 2019
Speak Out 9/13/19
The complaints seem to be that the aquatics center is not centrally located and therefore money should not be expended on it. However, by that same standard, Cape Splash should not have been built, and especially the SportsPlex would not have met that criteria. ...

Pool location

The complaints seem to be that the aquatics center is not centrally located and therefore money should not be expended on it. However, by that same standard, Cape Splash should not have been built, and especially the SportsPlex would not have met that criteria. In addition, the newly selected location at Jefferson School is more centrally located to Cape Central and can be easily accessed by Notre Dame if they travel by bus from Route K to I-55, to Hwy 74, and the future exit at Minnesota. The negative opinion misses the real point of the integrated effort to help correct generational poverty in the south part of our city. It is true that the pool alone will not correct that problem, but with a coordinated effort the problems of generational poverty could be alleviated which would go a long way toward improving the quality of life in our city.

Homecomers location

Homecomers is the biggest joke I have ever seen in a small town. Why block off the center of your own town for a carnival that could be located somewhere with parking and space? Sure, go ahead and hurt the few small businesses in your town. Makes no sense at all, but the small-town whiners gotta whine if you suggest something sensible that interferes with their "traditions."

Trump finances

Trump says he will give full financial report of his properties before the election. If you believe that I will sell you the old Mississippi River bridge in one complete piece.

Impeach Congress

I think we the people should impeach Congress, not the president. This is the most do-nothing Congress in the history of this country. President Trump is trying to do good things for this country and all they can think about is removing him from office. What a sad state we are in as a nation. Trump-Pence 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson roads

I was thinking that I could get a contract digging up roads in Jackson and filling the holes back in. I don't have any experience making quality repairs, but that seems to be a requirement based on the recent contract work. Looks like you just fill a hole back in with asphalt, don't worry about if it's even or smooth, and move on.

SEMO football

Two games into the season and the weekend cheerleader who plays a sports editor during the week is blaming a SEMO loss on the team's supposedly inadequate budget. Come on, man! Giving the already bloated football budget more money isn't going to fix that program anymore than selling booze at games will. Though the latter will make it easier to watch.

NC special election

Both House Republicans won their North Carolina special elections on Tuesday. Bishop increased his winning margin fivefold even though the Democrat challenger had been campaigning for nearly two years. What's that sound? That's the sound of the Dem House of cards crumbling.

The real problems

"The problem is not guns. It's hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer, and courtrooms without justice..." -- Clint Eastwood

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for electi...
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and...
OpinionSep. 28
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
Related
Prayer 9-28-24
OpinionSep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
Letter: GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 28
Letter: GOP is a weird party
Prayer 9-27-24
OpinionSep. 27
Prayer 9-27-24
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
OpinionSep. 27
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
OpinionSep. 26
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
OpinionSep. 26
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
Prayer 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Prayer 9-26-24
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy