Speak Out 9/13/19

Pool location

The complaints seem to be that the aquatics center is not centrally located and therefore money should not be expended on it. However, by that same standard, Cape Splash should not have been built, and especially the SportsPlex would not have met that criteria. In addition, the newly selected location at Jefferson School is more centrally located to Cape Central and can be easily accessed by Notre Dame if they travel by bus from Route K to I-55, to Hwy 74, and the future exit at Minnesota. The negative opinion misses the real point of the integrated effort to help correct generational poverty in the south part of our city. It is true that the pool alone will not correct that problem, but with a coordinated effort the problems of generational poverty could be alleviated which would go a long way toward improving the quality of life in our city.

Homecomers location

Homecomers is the biggest joke I have ever seen in a small town. Why block off the center of your own town for a carnival that could be located somewhere with parking and space? Sure, go ahead and hurt the few small businesses in your town. Makes no sense at all, but the small-town whiners gotta whine if you suggest something sensible that interferes with their "traditions."

Trump finances

Trump says he will give full financial report of his properties before the election. If you believe that I will sell you the old Mississippi River bridge in one complete piece.

Impeach Congress

I think we the people should impeach Congress, not the president. This is the most do-nothing Congress in the history of this country. President Trump is trying to do good things for this country and all they can think about is removing him from office. What a sad state we are in as a nation. Trump-Pence 2020.