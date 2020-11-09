Speak Out 9/11/20

Honesty recognized

I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the customer at the R&P gas pumps on Bloomfield who found my credit card that I had left behind and turned it into the service attendant. To all involved in its return, may God continue to bless you for your honesty. Gestures such as this should be recognized.

American greatness

This was once and will be again the greatest nation on earth, those were the days when we believed in the sanctity of life. The life of the unborn was protected and abortion was unlawful, as well as adherence to the laws of God. The person talking about the Proverbs should take a look at themselves and see how close he or she is to falling off their own pedestal. We will see the direction this country is going during the next election. Voters with a conscience will vote for greatness.

AP story

AP is bad about leaning left. A recent AP story regarding black St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner doesn't tell the whole story. St. Louis has seen a significant increase in non-prosecuted felonies. In 2019, St. Louis police sought 7,045 felony cases, but only 1,641 were prosecuted by Gardner's office. Was this in the article? This seems really high. Yet she went all out against a couple defending their property legally (with guns) by Missouri law. Fair and balanced?

Riots then and now

During the Obama era there were riots and protests just as bad as what is happening today. For the record, remember the 2012 Trayvon Martin protests across the country, especially in L.A., the 2014 Michael Brown protests again across the country and especially here in Ferguson, Mo. How about the 2015 Freddie Gray protests and destruction in Baltimore and numerous cities? Just where was the former VP? Was he asleep or was he hiding in his basement then, too? The Obama-Biden era was one of the more racial, violent times in our country. Why has no one in the media asked the former VP about these incidents? The answer should be clear, they are biased in Biden's favor and totally against Trump.