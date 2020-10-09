All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionSeptember 10, 2020

Speak Out 9/10/20

Last week my son came home from Cape Central High School, and I asked him if he had homework. He told me he had to finish answering questions for English. He then told me that all the questions were about privilege. He showed me the paper, and I was shocked by the questions, I asked him what did this paper have to do with English. ...

CHS agenda

Last week my son came home from Cape Central High School, and I asked him if he had homework. He told me he had to finish answering questions for English. He then told me that all the questions were about privilege. He showed me the paper, and I was shocked by the questions, I asked him what did this paper have to do with English. He did not know, but they had spent the class time that day discussing what privilege meant. I told him we are all privileged to live in this country and the teacher should teach English and not waste time on discussions about their political views.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Osage Centre

On several occasions I have requested that chairs be placed on the east and west walls of the Osage Centre gym as they do under the basketball goals. I'm 79 years old and walk with a cane. I go there to walk, and again today I had to go to another room and get chairs. Another elderly man trying to get his exercise in was using his walker and needed chairs placed in other places than under the basketball goals. As a taxpayer of Cape Girardeau I feel my request is not unreasonable as senior citizens need to exercise as well as other citizens of Cape. Not all of us are able to walk a full lap.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weight in on pardons, promises and politi...
OpinionDec. 9
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
OpinionDec. 9
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
Prayer 12-9-24
OpinionDec. 9
Prayer 12-9-24
Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief
OpinionDec. 8
Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief
Lowry: The end of a scam
OpinionDec. 7
Lowry: The end of a scam
Hanson: What the Trump nominees have not done — and will not do
OpinionDec. 7
Hanson: What the Trump nominees have not done — and will not do
Prayer 12-7-24
OpinionDec. 7
Prayer 12-7-24
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau shines with holiday lights and hometown pride
OpinionDec. 6
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau shines with holiday lights and hometown pride
York: Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump
OpinionDec. 6
York: Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy