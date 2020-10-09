Speak Out 9/10/20

Last week my son came home from Cape Central High School, and I asked him if he had homework. He told me he had to finish answering questions for English. He then told me that all the questions were about privilege. He showed me the paper, and I was shocked by the questions, I asked him what did this paper have to do with English. He did not know, but they had spent the class time that day discussing what privilege meant. I told him we are all privileged to live in this country and the teacher should teach English and not waste time on discussions about their political views.
On several occasions I have requested that chairs be placed on the east and west walls of the Osage Centre gym as they do under the basketball goals. I'm 79 years old and walk with a cane. I go there to walk, and again today I had to go to another room and get chairs. Another elderly man trying to get his exercise in was using his walker and needed chairs placed in other places than under the basketball goals. As a taxpayer of Cape Girardeau I feel my request is not unreasonable as senior citizens need to exercise as well as other citizens of Cape. Not all of us are able to walk a full lap.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.