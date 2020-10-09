Speak Out 9/10/20

Osage Centre

On several occasions I have requested that chairs be placed on the east and west walls of the Osage Centre gym as they do under the basketball goals. I'm 79 years old and walk with a cane. I go there to walk, and again today I had to go to another room and get chairs. Another elderly man trying to get his exercise in was using his walker and needed chairs placed in other places than under the basketball goals. As a taxpayer of Cape Girardeau I feel my request is not unreasonable as senior citizens need to exercise as well as other citizens of Cape. Not all of us are able to walk a full lap.