Speak Out 9/10/17

DACA result

We have a grandchild by marriage that came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. He has been trying for the last one and a half years to get his citizenship. So far it hasn't been processed. He was told if he paid more money it would be processed more quickly. He is a law-abiding citizen. Holds a good job in which he has worked his way up to being a department manager. He owns his home. He is married and they will be expecting their first child in two months. Tell me what purpose would it prove to send him back to Mexico? He has never been there and speaks little Spanish. People who are in favor of sending the DACA population back to their birth country need to seriously look at the human aspect of these individuals and how it will affect them and their family members.