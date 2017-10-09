All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 10, 2017

Speak Out 9/10/17

We have a grandchild by marriage that came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. He has been trying for the last one and a half years to get his citizenship. So far it hasn't been processed. He was told if he paid more money it would be processed more quickly. ...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

DACA result

We have a grandchild by marriage that came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. He has been trying for the last one and a half years to get his citizenship. So far it hasn't been processed. He was told if he paid more money it would be processed more quickly. He is a law-abiding citizen. Holds a good job in which he has worked his way up to being a department manager. He owns his home. He is married and they will be expecting their first child in two months. Tell me what purpose would it prove to send him back to Mexico? He has never been there and speaks little Spanish. People who are in favor of sending the DACA population back to their birth country need to seriously look at the human aspect of these individuals and how it will affect them and their family members.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community imp...
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
OpinionOct. 14
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 12
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
Prayer 10-12-24
OpinionOct. 12
Prayer 10-12-24
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
OpinionOct. 12
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy