Speak Out 9/1/20

Hear the evidence

Another black man who was a criminal was shot by white police officer, and before we hear all the facts the rioters destroy another city. It appears the incident could have been handled differently. The police were there to serve a warrant and arrest this known sexual predator who had other run ins with law enforcement. He could have went with the police instead of walking away. No one in the media or other high profile people say anything about that, they automatically think the police are wrong without hearing all the evidence. There are reports that the man had a knife and was going for his gun. I'm not saying the police were right to shoot this man, but I do know it was wrong to destroy people's property that had nothing to do with this incident. The police have to make decisions in split seconds. They also want to go home to their families. We need to hear all the evidence before more people get hurt or killed.