OpinionSeptember 1, 2017
Speak Out 9/1/17
Today's (8/30) Speak Out comment stated that Trump is wise to not discuss details. Trump does not discuss details because he seems not to know details, shows disinterest in being informed of details and possibly does not possess the capability to comprehend details and their contexts and implications. ...

Trump nondisclosure

Today's (8/30) Speak Out comment stated that Trump is wise to not discuss details. Trump does not discuss details because he seems not to know details, shows disinterest in being informed of details and possibly does not possess the capability to comprehend details and their contexts and implications. A wise leader seeks out details, is intelligent enough to understand details, and manages the fine line between informing the public of details verses maintaining essential confidentiality. President Obama was such a leader. Trump is not.

Jason Smith

That Congressman Jason Smith would ditch a Southeast Missouri farm tour so as to have a photo op with dullard Donald Trump in Springfield is an insult to the common folk of Missouri so egregious it is beyond mind boggling.

Dear GOP

Dear Republican Party: This past election, I voted for you because I believed it was my best option to limit government interference in the personal lives and businesses of hard working American voters. You have been given the House, Senate and Presidency for this very purpose. Middle America is waiting with baited breath, but so far, the President seems willing while the House and Senate are wasting the opportunity with silly squabbles and "swamp nonsense". Until you get on with America's business: (1) smaller government, (2) tax reform, (3) elimination of Obamacare, (4) immigration reform, (5) term limits, (5) and "draining the swamp", I feel no need to contribute to any of you! Respectfully, "Middle American Majority."

Speak Out
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

