OpinionAugust 8, 2020

Speak Out 8-9-20

Thank you Mr. Rust for your commentary. Having the newspaper at my house is welcome. I hope you will be able to go back to 6 days at some point, but until you do I am thankful to have it at all. I do like to hold the newspaper in my hands. Not all of us like to use a computer. Thank you for keeping it going...

Thanks to newspaper

Thank you Mr. Rust for your commentary. Having the newspaper at my house is welcome. I hope you will be able to go back to 6 days at some point, but until you do I am thankful to have it at all. I do like to hold the newspaper in my hands. Not all of us like to use a computer. Thank you for keeping it going.

Legitimate movements?

As statues are removed, sports mascots change names, corporations pander with advertising, and politicians make soulless speeches, one has to question whether these "movements" are legitimate. Why now? The answer is that these aren't movements, but rather politically inspired grandstanding.

Medicaid expanded

I was pleased to see the Medicaid expansion passed. This isn't about politics, it's about keeping people healthy. It will reduce the amount of money spent by the state on health care and help rural hospitals. Why did Republicans have trouble with that?

Speak Out
