Speak Out 8-9-20

Legitimate movements?

As statues are removed, sports mascots change names, corporations pander with advertising, and politicians make soulless speeches, one has to question whether these "movements" are legitimate. Why now? The answer is that these aren't movements, but rather politically inspired grandstanding.

Medicaid expanded

I was pleased to see the Medicaid expansion passed. This isn't about politics, it's about keeping people healthy. It will reduce the amount of money spent by the state on health care and help rural hospitals. Why did Republicans have trouble with that?