OpinionAugust 9, 2019

Speak Out 8/9/19

Proud NRA member

All you politicians that denounce the NRA should take step back and actually look at the NRA members and the organization. The NRA has done more for the education of safe firearms handling through its Eddie Eagle training than any other group. The NRA is a first class organization with 5 million members who believe in gun safety and in the constitution of this country. I am proud to be one of those members, all firearms owners should be members of the NRA.

The answer

Outlaw assault rifles, high capacity magazines and put gun laws back on the books. Do background checks and go back to license for carry and conceal. Guns should be for hunting and sports shooting.

Not the answer

More tragic mass shootings and once again the democrats jump on the gun control train without knowing why this happened. Knee jerk reaction will never and should never be a part of any form of legislation. No one wants to close bars or stop the sale of alcohol when a drunk driver kills innocent people. No one talks about banning cellphones when a distracted driver kills innocent people. More gun control is not the solution, firearms do not kill, evil deranged people do these awful things.

Eagle has landed

So Trump is going to visit Dayton and El Paso? I didn't realize he had golf courses near either of those cities that he routinely rants against. He is probably looking to buy while prices are down from the violence he helped create.

No pain, no gain

How typical that everyone wants new roads and bridges but they don't want to be inconvenienced. The quickest and most cost effective way to improve Center Junction will cause short term pain, but is worth it! The inverted diamonds are a great way to move traffic. Quit your whining and be thankful for the continued road improvements that will prepare the Cape/Jackson area for the future.

Blood boiling

The blood of the El Paso victims is on Trump's hands. His never-ending campaign rallies are for stirring up hatred and dissension, and encouraging violence is about the only thing he has accomplished. Trillion dollar deficits. Nothing to bring down the cost of health care. And what is he hiding in his tax returns and the redacted parts of the Mueller Report? And why do the farmers support his failing economic war against China?

Protesting Cape

I've lived in Cape Girardeau most of my life. I've voted for tax increases, bond issues, and other measures presented. But I quit doing so when the city decided to put the aquatic center in a dangerous part of town in complete disregard for those who would use it. So as soon as that passed due to the city putting it on the ballot when they knew fewer people would be voting, I began exploring how to live without purchasing things in Cape. Since that proposition passed, I have been able to do 100% of my shopping without spending a single penny in Cape Girardeau. I shop online for everything now. When our family eats out, we eat in other communities. I strongly urge other people tired of our city leaders' gross lack of respect for voters and their overspending to do the same.

