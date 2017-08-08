All sections
OpinionAugust 8, 2017

Speak Out 8/8/17

It does not take a genius to know that liquid can be poured from a clear cup into a paper cup in a dark theater. You know the Trump train is starting to derail when president is subjected to a rebuke by heretofore absolute Trump loyalist, columnist Adrienne Ross...

Alcohol, theatre

It does not take a genius to know that liquid can be poured from a clear cup into a paper cup in a dark theater.

Ross opinion

You know the Trump train is starting to derail when president is subjected to a rebuke by heretofore absolute Trump loyalist, columnist Adrienne Ross.

Cape sculpture

The great thing about the new artworks going up in Cape is the artist doesn't have any artistic talent. Just throw some metal together, give it a title and tell people what it means. They fall for it every time. The artist gets rich.

Cape airport

How much per passenger does it cost taxpayers, for every passenger who flies into or out of the Cape Girardeau airport? President Trump needs to cut subsidies, starting there. They can't fill nine-passenger plane, so naturally they need a 50-passenger plane, and thousands of dollars worth of improvements to Cape's airport.

Response to comments

Just a quick response to two recent Speak Outs. You really have to look and see what side of the fence you are on. Regarding the comment about President Trump not being the Leader of the Free World, I am certain that you thought Obama was. Wrong! As for the comment about Baby Charlie and President Trump trying to help and this Speak Out person not liking it. Well again I am certain that if it were Obama doing this, this person would be drooling about what a wonderfully humanitarian thing this would be. They will never get over Hillary's loss!

Library success

Contrary to a cacophonous Speak Out caller's crazed allegation, the community service provided by the Cape Girardeau Public Library is consistently outstanding. I see it every day.

Speak Out
