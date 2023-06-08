All sections
OpinionAugust 5, 2023

Speak Out 8-6-23

Save the 200-year-old American beech tree that now rises majestically on Cape's River Campus but was cut down due to root fungus and rot. How to save it? Cut limb sections as souvenirs, blocks for carving/sculpture, wall plaques, candle bases, home decor, even ball-point pen casings. Help give the tree 200 more years of life...

Tree carvings

Save the 200-year-old American beech tree that now rises majestically on Cape's River Campus but was cut down due to root fungus and rot. How to save it? Cut limb sections as souvenirs, blocks for carving/sculpture, wall plaques, candle bases, home decor, even ball-point pen casings. Help give the tree 200 more years of life.

Fix the roads

Elected officials: Will you please fix the roads we have already been taxed to fix, so we don't cause damage to our vehicles that are taxed annually to drive, which we purchase with the income you have taxed, which sits in our driveways of our homes that is highly taxed!

Jackson schools

So in a recent article the Jackson School Board and its constituents seemed baffled by the failure of the two latest tax proposals brought before the voters this spring. As a longtime resident of Jackson, I can tell you the main reason the proposals failed: We taxpayers are tired of our hard-earned dollars being wasted on fancy football and soccer fields and not to mention lawyer fees for failed lawsuits. You need to use the tax money for what it should be used for, such as better educating our students and better pay for our teachers -- not fancy sport facilities. Man up and admit your mistakes. Quit crying and use our tax money more wisely in the future!

Speak Out
