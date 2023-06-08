Speak Out 8-6-23

Fix the roads

Elected officials: Will you please fix the roads we have already been taxed to fix, so we don't cause damage to our vehicles that are taxed annually to drive, which we purchase with the income you have taxed, which sits in our driveways of our homes that is highly taxed!

Jackson schools

So in a recent article the Jackson School Board and its constituents seemed baffled by the failure of the two latest tax proposals brought before the voters this spring. As a longtime resident of Jackson, I can tell you the main reason the proposals failed: We taxpayers are tired of our hard-earned dollars being wasted on fancy football and soccer fields and not to mention lawyer fees for failed lawsuits. You need to use the tax money for what it should be used for, such as better educating our students and better pay for our teachers -- not fancy sport facilities. Man up and admit your mistakes. Quit crying and use our tax money more wisely in the future!