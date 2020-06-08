All sections
OpinionAugust 6, 2020

Speak Out 8/6/20

So why no mention of the Cardinals' visit to a casino (as reported by ESPN) that may have contributed to their current situation? Why are they being so tight lipped about it? One would think these adults might be smarter. As a longtime adjunct at SEMO, I have worked with many international students.

Cards w/ COVID

So why no mention of the Cardinals' visit to a casino (as reported by ESPN) that may have contributed to their current situation? Why are they being so tight lipped about it? One would think these adults might be smarter.

International students

As a longtime adjunct at SEMO, I have worked with many international students. Many are a delight. They are prepared for college, work hard and are outstanding students and individuals. However, far too many, and more and more in recent years, are not. They do not attend class or do the assignments. As a result, they are not successful. Then they run to the department chair and complain. Department chairs, claiming pressure from on high, do not back instructors. The bottom line is that administrators can tout diversity all day long, but finances are a huge factor, arguably the most important one to some administrators.

Fear not

We should not fear death and embrace life. As a Christian I am at peace with death. It's going to happen someday, and when that time comes I will be in heaven. In my life I have lost a child, a spouse and my father. Each one were tragic losses, and I miss them dearly. But I know each one is in heaven. When we have problems and things we are afraid of, turn it over to God. He will give us comfort and peace. To everyone who is in fear of this horrible virus, drop on your knees and pray. Chances are we will die of something else.

Every vote counts

Mike Shannon used to credit Abner Doubleday for bringing the big bats to the plate in the late innings. Every few years an election reminds Americans that every vote counts. Florida in 2000. County use tax here a few years ago. Now Swan, Rehder, Voss and Wallingford. These two races turned out close. My bet is the presidential race this year will be the same.

