Speak Out 8/6/20

Cards w/ COVID

So why no mention of the Cardinals' visit to a casino (as reported by ESPN) that may have contributed to their current situation? Why are they being so tight lipped about it? One would think these adults might be smarter.

International students

As a longtime adjunct at SEMO, I have worked with many international students. Many are a delight. They are prepared for college, work hard and are outstanding students and individuals. However, far too many, and more and more in recent years, are not. They do not attend class or do the assignments. As a result, they are not successful. Then they run to the department chair and complain. Department chairs, claiming pressure from on high, do not back instructors. The bottom line is that administrators can tout diversity all day long, but finances are a huge factor, arguably the most important one to some administrators.