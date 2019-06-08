Speak Out 8/6/19

Fire department

I want to commend the Cape Girardeau Fire Department for its help when I had some serious damage to my home. They were very professional and made sure that the structure was safe before anyone could re-enter the house. We are very lucky to have such fine people willing to risk their own safety to help all of us.

Geese gaggle

Watching the Democrat debates reminds me of a gaggle of geese. There is a whole bunch of noise and a whole lot of crap spread around.

Minimum wage

A recent poll comment made an incorrect statement. The minimum wage in France is current about $11 U.S. dollar per hour. But they only work 35 hours per week, have an unemployment rate that runs between 8.5 and 11% and the McDonald's cost twice as much. If that is what you want for the U.S., then support the $15/hour wage.