Speak Out 8/6/19

I want to commend the Cape Girardeau Fire Department for its help when I had some serious damage to my home. They were very professional and made sure that the structure was safe before anyone could re-enter the house. We are very lucky to have such fine people willing to risk their own safety to help all of us.
Watching the Democrat debates reminds me of a gaggle of geese. There is a whole bunch of noise and a whole lot of crap spread around.
A recent poll comment made an incorrect statement. The minimum wage in France is current about $11 U.S. dollar per hour. But they only work 35 hours per week, have an unemployment rate that runs between 8.5 and 11% and the McDonald's cost twice as much. If that is what you want for the U.S., then support the $15/hour wage.
Perryville, Missouri built a multi-purpose community facility in the city park 20 years ago. It has a theater for plays, school band concerts, movie theater, etc. Basketball and volleyball courts with running/walking track above courts. Olympic size swimming pool. Library. Exercise gym with great equipment. Why can't the Cape, Jackson and Cape County elected officials take a bus up to Perryville and get a copy of the blueprints and build the same facility next to I-55 and Kingshighway/Jackson Blvd?
The Democrats are all fired up about impeaching a Constitutionally-elected president because of unfounded Russian meddling in the election. Yet, they actively advocate to allow illegal immigrants to vote. Can someone from the Democratic Party explain this very interesting logic?
A global conference on climate change is taking place in Sicily, Italy. This conference will discuss how mankind needs to take action to stop this horrible thing. But the funny thing is that there will be 114 private jets bringing in people like Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry, Katy Perry. All these "celebs" are so worried about global change but don't think twice about using their private jets. Just shows the hypocrisy!
