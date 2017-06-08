Speak Out 8/6/17

Tax holiday

When looking at the cities who opted out of No Tax Weekend it's a shame but not surprising that Cape Girardeau opted out. They need that sales-tax money for more stupid ideas like sculptures that are eyesores, roundabouts that cause congestion, and a silly bus downtown. That sales-tax money helps families. Jackson does the no-tax weekend. This is pushing me more and more to sell my house and move to Jackson where they have 100 percent better roads and seem to make better plans for their citizens.