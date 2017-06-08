Speak Out 8/6/17

When looking at the cities who opted out of No Tax Weekend it's a shame but not surprising that Cape Girardeau opted out. They need that sales-tax money for more stupid ideas like sculptures that are eyesores, roundabouts that cause congestion, and a silly bus downtown. That sales-tax money helps families. Jackson does the no-tax weekend. This is pushing me more and more to sell my house and move to Jackson where they have 100 percent better roads and seem to make better plans for their citizens.
I strongly suggest the Cape Public Library hold a training for their employees based around customer service and providing help. The current attitude of sit at my desk, say no, don't listen to a word I say, and then proceed to hand me a pamphlet left a sour taste in my mouth.
