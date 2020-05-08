All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionAugust 5, 2020

Speak Out 8/5/20

One good thing about election day is that all the ridiculous and wasteful political mailers will stop. Who even reads these things? Mine go directly into the trash. You're delusional if you believe student-athletes can social distance during sports. ...

Election day

One good thing about election day is that all the ridiculous and wasteful political mailers will stop. Who even reads these things? Mine go directly into the trash.

No distancing in sports

You're delusional if you believe student-athletes can social distance during sports. Just look at the newspaper photo galleries and Twitter feed photos of kids piling on each other after baseball games, posing together after basketball, and all maskless. Look at Jackson football's Twitter photos of their youth football camp. Coaches aren't taking safety seriously, so kids aren't.

Delay the vote?

After months of squeaking about voter fraud and false narratives about mail-in voting fraud, Trump is now calling for delaying the election? Not surprising, but we will stand in the streets against this nonsense. Be prepared to wear a mask and do whatever it takes to VOTE!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

School reopening

The reason we're comparing high school reopening plans is because this pandemic doesn't recognize school district boundaries. Failing to understand that simple premise is exactly why schools will be closed by November. Covid doesn't stop at the city limits.

Party comparison

If ya'll think it was dumb for all the kids to party at Lake of the Ozarks during quarantine, how can you think it's smart to play high school sports right now? Nothing has changed!

Presidential debate

Now the Democrats say they don't want Biden to debate Trump. Why? They know that Biden will lose and possibly be humiliated on the debate stage in front of the whole nation. If a candidate is not able to do three debates, how can they be considered to hold the most powerful office in the world? The answer is they cannot. No debates, Trump wins by default.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 4
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shap...
OpinionNov. 4
Prayer 11-4-24
OpinionNov. 2
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
OpinionNov. 1
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election
OpinionNov. 1
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
OpinionNov. 1
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
Prayer 11-1-24
OpinionNov. 1
Prayer 11-1-24
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
OpinionNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response
OpinionOct. 31
Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
OpinionOct. 31
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy