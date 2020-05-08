Speak Out 8/5/20

One good thing about election day is that all the ridiculous and wasteful political mailers will stop. Who even reads these things? Mine go directly into the trash.
You're delusional if you believe student-athletes can social distance during sports. Just look at the newspaper photo galleries and Twitter feed photos of kids piling on each other after baseball games, posing together after basketball, and all maskless. Look at Jackson football's Twitter photos of their youth football camp. Coaches aren't taking safety seriously, so kids aren't.
After months of squeaking about voter fraud and false narratives about mail-in voting fraud, Trump is now calling for delaying the election? Not surprising, but we will stand in the streets against this nonsense. Be prepared to wear a mask and do whatever it takes to VOTE!
The reason we're comparing high school reopening plans is because this pandemic doesn't recognize school district boundaries. Failing to understand that simple premise is exactly why schools will be closed by November. Covid doesn't stop at the city limits.
If ya'll think it was dumb for all the kids to party at Lake of the Ozarks during quarantine, how can you think it's smart to play high school sports right now? Nothing has changed!
Now the Democrats say they don't want Biden to debate Trump. Why? They know that Biden will lose and possibly be humiliated on the debate stage in front of the whole nation. If a candidate is not able to do three debates, how can they be considered to hold the most powerful office in the world? The answer is they cannot. No debates, Trump wins by default.
