Speak Out 8/5/20

Election day

One good thing about election day is that all the ridiculous and wasteful political mailers will stop. Who even reads these things? Mine go directly into the trash.

No distancing in sports

You're delusional if you believe student-athletes can social distance during sports. Just look at the newspaper photo galleries and Twitter feed photos of kids piling on each other after baseball games, posing together after basketball, and all maskless. Look at Jackson football's Twitter photos of their youth football camp. Coaches aren't taking safety seriously, so kids aren't.

Delay the vote?

After months of squeaking about voter fraud and false narratives about mail-in voting fraud, Trump is now calling for delaying the election? Not surprising, but we will stand in the streets against this nonsense. Be prepared to wear a mask and do whatever it takes to VOTE!