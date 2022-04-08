Speak Out 8-4-22

Electric cars

Electric cars seem to be growing in our area, but most people don't know of the dangers they have. The batteries can kill a person if they don't know the procedure to disconnect them before doing repairs or they are involved in a wreck and rupture. They also pose an environmental hazard, plus replacing a battery can cost over $20,000. Until they can find a way to recharge them while driving down the road, they are not for people who don't have the time to wait 30 minutes to charge them. They may be considered safe and environmentally friendly, but every part on them is made from a fossil fuel-generated plant, especially when most parts come from China where they use coal plants to generate most of their electricity and have no environmental laws.