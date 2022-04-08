All sections
Opinion
August 4, 2022

Speak Out 8-4-22

Electric cars

Electric cars seem to be growing in our area, but most people don't know of the dangers they have. The batteries can kill a person if they don't know the procedure to disconnect them before doing repairs or they are involved in a wreck and rupture. They also pose an environmental hazard, plus replacing a battery can cost over $20,000. Until they can find a way to recharge them while driving down the road, they are not for people who don't have the time to wait 30 minutes to charge them. They may be considered safe and environmentally friendly, but every part on them is made from a fossil fuel-generated plant, especially when most parts come from China where they use coal plants to generate most of their electricity and have no environmental laws.

City streets

Its amazing that the city of Cape Girardeau can spend millions of dollars on Capaha park that a small portion of the citizens use. But will not spend the money to repair the city streets that are so bad that they are a disgrace to the city.

Speak Out
