OpinionAugust 4, 2020

Speak Out 8/4/20

I keep reading a few, silly comments comparing the Spanish Flu and Covid. It's apples and oranges. Look, we realize today that kids should be in car seats. We realize that workers deserve safety protections. We realize that we need current building codes. You cannot rationally compare a 100-year-old flu on a populace of whom less than 5% could travel and this current virus because we're a more developed, better educated society today...

Aren't we smarter now?

I keep reading a few, silly comments comparing the Spanish Flu and Covid. It's apples and oranges. Look, we realize today that kids should be in car seats. We realize that workers deserve safety protections. We realize that we need current building codes. You cannot rationally compare a 100-year-old flu on a populace of whom less than 5% could travel and this current virus because we're a more developed, better educated society today.

Expressing opinions

Recently, a caller spoke out against the Nell Holcomb superintendent speaking out against wearing masks. He was doing this as a private citizen and not representing the school district. He has every right to express his opinion. Silencing others through criticisms is wrong. Talk about the logic of the arguments, instead of simply criticizing the position taken. Otherwise, we get into group-think.

Lots of questions

Are there any good people in politics today? Or does the news media just focus on the bad ones? Only John Lewis is getting much positive coverage, but is that because he died? Maybe the media is just delivering to us what we want to watch? Maybe we just like the fights?

Illinois governor

There's not much I agree with what the Illinois Governor says, but he's right when he stated that it's unrealistic to think we can protect high school athletes when all the resources of professional leagues and colleges can't protect their athletes. Shut down high school sports. Focus on reopening schools safely. Someone needs to lead.

Drug price problems

Have any of the executive orders Trump has signed helped with health care costs? These newest ones are supposed to keep drug prices down but don't even take effect unless and until and only if. And why would we need to buy drugs from Canada -- because they negotiate better? Aren't we a Superpower with the power of the purse? Ridiculous.

Only the bad

I wait with bated breath to see whether or not media like the Huffington Post ever finds something positive, in their attempt to be fair and balanced, to say about President Trump.

Someone always pays

Here are some different economics we haven't heard about the Medicaid issue. Doctors and hospitals don't lose money. When people don't or can't pay, the medical institutions make up the money by getting it from those who do pay! So people who pay will pay more. And if you use insurance, your premiums will go up to make up the difference. Doctors and hospitals will get their money somewhere.

Story Tags
Speak Out
