Speak Out 8/4/20

Aren't we smarter now?

I keep reading a few, silly comments comparing the Spanish Flu and Covid. It's apples and oranges. Look, we realize today that kids should be in car seats. We realize that workers deserve safety protections. We realize that we need current building codes. You cannot rationally compare a 100-year-old flu on a populace of whom less than 5% could travel and this current virus because we're a more developed, better educated society today.

Expressing opinions

Recently, a caller spoke out against the Nell Holcomb superintendent speaking out against wearing masks. He was doing this as a private citizen and not representing the school district. He has every right to express his opinion. Silencing others through criticisms is wrong. Talk about the logic of the arguments, instead of simply criticizing the position taken. Otherwise, we get into group-think.

Lots of questions

Are there any good people in politics today? Or does the news media just focus on the bad ones? Only John Lewis is getting much positive coverage, but is that because he died? Maybe the media is just delivering to us what we want to watch? Maybe we just like the fights?