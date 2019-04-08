All sections
OpinionAugust 3, 2019

Speak Out 8-4-19

Juden audit

Let me say upfront that I am a staunch Republican, a woman of 43 years of age, who voted for Greitens and would again. That said, I was very concerned, and said so publicly, when he appointed former Cape resident Drew Juden to a state position. As I pointed out then, under Juden's leadership, the Sikeston PD was continually beset by internal problems as documented even by Republican-leaning media. Evidence lost and mishandled, financial issues, misconduct, etc. Not once during his tenure as police chief, but repeatedly. Once again, Juden is trying to deflect the audit findings by lamenting its cost to taxpayers.

Confirming judges

This week, while Democrats talked about nothing and did even less, the GOP confirmed 13 more federal judges. MAGA!

Landslide

From what I have seen in the Democratic debates it looks like a landslide win for Trump in 2020, as it should be!

