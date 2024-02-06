Speak Out 8/31/21

Afghanistan priority

It's absolutely mind-boggling to believe there are more pressing problems facing the country than safely evacuating Americans from Afghanistan. Evacuating Americans from war-torn Afghanistan must take precedence over everything until there is a full accounting of those left behind. They will surely suffer unimaginable torture and execution. That's as certain as the morning sun rising in the East.

The vaccine

Since when did being unvaccinated become a badge of honor? Imagine bragging about personal freedom when polio and smallpox were running rampant. Why is personal freedom more important than keeping those around you from dying? What about their personal freedom? It's unconscionable for anyone to use that as an excuse for not getting vaccinated.