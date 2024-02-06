All sections
OpinionAugust 31, 2021

Speak Out 8/31/21

The current administration's fiasco in Afghanistan is this county's worst moment in its history. Stop sugar coating what's happening in Afghanistan. This is not an evacuation or military withdrawal. It's a full-on, tail-tucked-between-the-legs retreat. And as was stated several days ago, the buck stops in the Oval Office...

The retreat

The current administration's fiasco in Afghanistan is this county's worst moment in its history. Stop sugar coating what's happening in Afghanistan. This is not an evacuation or military withdrawal. It's a full-on, tail-tucked-between-the-legs retreat. And as was stated several days ago, the buck stops in the Oval Office.

Afghanistan priority

It's absolutely mind-boggling to believe there are more pressing problems facing the country than safely evacuating Americans from Afghanistan. Evacuating Americans from war-torn Afghanistan must take precedence over everything until there is a full accounting of those left behind. They will surely suffer unimaginable torture and execution. That's as certain as the morning sun rising in the East.

The vaccine

Since when did being unvaccinated become a badge of honor? Imagine bragging about personal freedom when polio and smallpox were running rampant. Why is personal freedom more important than keeping those around you from dying? What about their personal freedom? It's unconscionable for anyone to use that as an excuse for not getting vaccinated.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

