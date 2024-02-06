All sections
OpinionAugust 31, 2020

Speak Out 8/31/20

Comments from conservatives on the semissourian(.com) stories always follow a theme: the conservatives are abused, mistreated and swindled by whichever group they object to and have a despicable name for. The evil, liberal, Democrat horde of terror are snowflakes who should not express an opinion and who hate humanity. It is interesting that the troll-like, right-wing commenters see “the other” as either all powerful cancel culture or as weak, spineless, etc. ...

Online commentary

Comments from conservatives on the semissourian(.com) stories always follow a theme: the conservatives are abused, mistreated and swindled by whichever group they object to and have a despicable name for. The evil, liberal, Democrat horde of terror are snowflakes who should not express an opinion and who hate humanity. It is interesting that the troll-like, right-wing commenters see “the other” as either all powerful cancel culture or as weak, spineless, etc.

Opinion page

The opinion page is just full of hypocritical, whiny Republican drivel. Now the editor just makes sure they find POC to spout it. Did you have to hunt long to find two Black women to write articles based on the Trump Administration talking points?

Basketball boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks boycott game 5 of their playoff series with Orlando. Wow, who cares. Nobody was watching anyway.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

