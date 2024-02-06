All sections
OpinionAugust 30, 2023
Speak Out 8-30-23
With the Republican debate on Wednesday, the election season has begun. The Democrats have begun another season to cheat, and they are trying to bring back all the COVID-19 mandates. This week some colleges and medical community are requiring masks that have been proven not to prevent the spread of COVID. It worked last time, so beware the closer to Election Day they will try everything they can to convince people to mail in votes and use drop boxes. It worked in 2020, and they will do it again.

Election strategy

With the Republican debate on Wednesday, the election season has begun. The Democrats have begun another season to cheat, and they are trying to bring back all the COVID-19 mandates. This week some colleges and medical community are requiring masks that have been proven not to prevent the spread of COVID. It worked last time, so beware the closer to Election Day they will try everything they can to convince people to mail in votes and use drop boxes. It worked in 2020, and they will do it again.

Rudy learns a lesson

Rudy Giuliani sold his soul to Donald Trump and is now paying the price for it. He asked Trump to help him with his massive legal fees, but Trump just gave him crumbs. Trump demands loyalty from everyone but gives it to no one!

Speak Out
