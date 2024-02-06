Opinion August 30, 2023

Speak Out 8-30-23

With the Republican debate on Wednesday, the election season has begun. The Democrats have begun another season to cheat, and they are trying to bring back all the COVID-19 mandates. This week some colleges and medical community are requiring masks that have been proven not to prevent the spread of COVID. It worked last time, so beware the closer to Election Day they will try everything they can to convince people to mail in votes and use drop boxes. It worked in 2020, and they will do it again...