OpinionAugust 29, 2020

Speak Out 8-30-20

American Airlines warned in July that it would have to lay off up to 25,000 flight attendants, pilots and other front-line workers this fall due to the steep decline in travel brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. But after many left on their own, they only had to lay off 17,000. You see these numbers everyday, and yet they say more people are working and less on unemployment. Tell me another lie...

Unemployment

American Airlines warned in July that it would have to lay off up to 25,000 flight attendants, pilots and other front-line workers this fall due to the steep decline in travel brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. But after many left on their own, they only had to lay off 17,000. You see these numbers everyday, and yet they say more people are working and less on unemployment. Tell me another lie.

American greatness

Remember when Michelle Obama said "For the first time in my life I am proud to be an American?" I do, and I said then and still say I have always been proud to be an American. Remember when Gov. Cuomo said, "America never was that great?" I do, and I feel America was and is still the greatest nation on earth. Why would anyone put a party or group of people in power that is neither proud of our country or denies our greatness? There is no reason whatsoever. Think about this before you vote Nov. 3, our pride and greatness are at stake.

License bureau

It's ridiculous how the license office at Town Plaza makes people wait outside in the heat even though there are seats inside that are socially distanced. Whoever is making the rules for people to stay outside is not thinking straight. It is a health hazard to be in the heat. Let people come in if there is ample space. Have some compassion. Some of the people stuck outside today looked like they were going to be sick.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

