Speak Out 8-30-20

American greatness

Remember when Michelle Obama said "For the first time in my life I am proud to be an American?" I do, and I said then and still say I have always been proud to be an American. Remember when Gov. Cuomo said, "America never was that great?" I do, and I feel America was and is still the greatest nation on earth. Why would anyone put a party or group of people in power that is neither proud of our country or denies our greatness? There is no reason whatsoever. Think about this before you vote Nov. 3, our pride and greatness are at stake.

License bureau

It's ridiculous how the license office at Town Plaza makes people wait outside in the heat even though there are seats inside that are socially distanced. Whoever is making the rules for people to stay outside is not thinking straight. It is a health hazard to be in the heat. Let people come in if there is ample space. Have some compassion. Some of the people stuck outside today looked like they were going to be sick.