All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionAugust 30, 2017
Speak Out 8/30/17
Some people will NEVER learn. I read where Ms. Pelosi criticized President Trump's speech on the Taliban saying he didn't give enough details. Well Nancy, you are completely right! He did not give the number of troops, the day and time that they were being withdrawn or anything else that would aid the enemy, unlike Obama who supplied all of his sensitive information to the enemy. ...
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump speech

Some people will NEVER learn. I read where Ms. Pelosi criticized President Trump's speech on the Taliban saying he didn't give enough details. Well Nancy, you are completely right! He did not give the number of troops, the day and time that they were being withdrawn or anything else that would aid the enemy, unlike Obama who supplied all of his sensitive information to the enemy. Good grief, Nancy. Are you really that ignorant? This type of unproductive criticism is exactly what the American people are sick of. Time to clean house!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 4
York: Trump numbers show how GOP went wrong on immigration
OpinionOct. 4
Prayer 10-4-24
OpinionOct. 3
Our opinion: We must do more to make schools safer
OpinionOct. 3
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
OpinionOct. 3
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
Prayer 10-3-24
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy