Speak Out 8/30/17

Trump speech

Some people will NEVER learn. I read where Ms. Pelosi criticized President Trump's speech on the Taliban saying he didn't give enough details. Well Nancy, you are completely right! He did not give the number of troops, the day and time that they were being withdrawn or anything else that would aid the enemy, unlike Obama who supplied all of his sensitive information to the enemy. Good grief, Nancy. Are you really that ignorant? This type of unproductive criticism is exactly what the American people are sick of. Time to clean house!