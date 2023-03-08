Speak Out 8-3-23

Robert Kennedy Jr is clearly a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer propagandist. Things that he said about vaccines in the past and most recently about the COVID-19 vaccines has led to the deaths of many people. All rational people should dismiss anything he has to say out of hand.
The woke crowd is outraged by the Jason Aldean video of "Try That In A Small Town" but are not offended by the 2020 riots and carnage of our cities. It is about time the WOKE actually woke up.
Remember in 2000 when Al Gore was running for president, and he warned everyone about global warming? Everyone laughed at him them. Are we laughing now?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.