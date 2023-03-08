All sections
Opinion
August 3, 2023

Speak Out 8-3-23

Robert Kennedy Jr is clearly a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer propagandist. Things that he said about vaccines in the past and most recently about the COVID-19 vaccines has led to the deaths of many people. All rational people should dismiss anything he has to say out of hand...

RFK Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr is clearly a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer propagandist. Things that he said about vaccines in the past and most recently about the COVID-19 vaccines has led to the deaths of many people. All rational people should dismiss anything he has to say out of hand.

Aldean song

The woke crowd is outraged by the Jason Aldean video of "Try That In A Small Town" but are not offended by the 2020 riots and carnage of our cities. It is about time the WOKE actually woke up.

Global warming

Remember in 2000 when Al Gore was running for president, and he warned everyone about global warming? Everyone laughed at him them. Are we laughing now?

