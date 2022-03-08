All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 3, 2022

Speak Out 8-3-22

The six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns QB for sexual assault is an example of what is wrong with our society values toward women. Mr. Watson has had over 20 accusations of sexual assault of women. He has made at least 12 settlements. He should never be allowed to play professionally again, but because he's a professional athlete and makes millions of dollars he is allowed to keep playing. ...

QB's suspension

The six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns QB for sexual assault is an example of what is wrong with our society values toward women. Mr. Watson has had over 20 accusations of sexual assault of women. He has made at least 12 settlements. He should never be allowed to play professionally again, but because he's a professional athlete and makes millions of dollars he is allowed to keep playing. If this was the first time I would understand giving him a chance to redeem himself, but with over 20 accusations someone else would probably be in prison and classified as a sexual predator. I am a sports fan and am amazed at anyone who has the talent to play any professional sport, but this shouldn't give them the right to continue to break the law.

Hawley and NATO

Now it appears Josh Hawley wants to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. So is it because Finland kicked Russia's rear end in the 1939 Winter War or that Swedes like Lutefisk? These are two of the most noncontroversial easygoing countries in the world. What does he have against them?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Josh Hawley

If the U.S. Senate has a track team, I would hope that Josh Hawley joins it. We now know he can run! Run Josh, run!

Baseball advice

Sometimes baseball forgets about the basics and over complicates something as simple as hitting a ball. Case in point is Paul Dejong; analytics messed up his swing so much he had to go to Memphis for two months to learn how to hit again. I'm reminded of the line from "Bull Durham": "Ya see the ball, ya hit the ball." Too bad Crash Davis wasn't around to help him earlier.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 24
Our opinion: A look back at 2024 on Christmas Day
OpinionDec. 24
Smith: Merry Christmas!
OpinionDec. 24
De Rugy: Wishing for Santa-like efficiency in the USA
OpinionDec. 24
Prayer 12-24-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
OpinionDec. 23
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
Hanson: Dronomania
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: Dronomania
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's election?
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's election?
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
OpinionDec. 23
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
OpinionDec. 23
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
Prayer 12-23-24
OpinionDec. 23
Prayer 12-23-24
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillion in gas and minerals?
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillion in gas and minerals?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy