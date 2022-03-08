Speak Out 8-3-22

QB's suspension

The six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns QB for sexual assault is an example of what is wrong with our society values toward women. Mr. Watson has had over 20 accusations of sexual assault of women. He has made at least 12 settlements. He should never be allowed to play professionally again, but because he's a professional athlete and makes millions of dollars he is allowed to keep playing. If this was the first time I would understand giving him a chance to redeem himself, but with over 20 accusations someone else would probably be in prison and classified as a sexual predator. I am a sports fan and am amazed at anyone who has the talent to play any professional sport, but this shouldn't give them the right to continue to break the law.

Hawley and NATO

Now it appears Josh Hawley wants to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. So is it because Finland kicked Russia's rear end in the 1939 Winter War or that Swedes like Lutefisk? These are two of the most noncontroversial easygoing countries in the world. What does he have against them?