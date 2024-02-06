Speak Out 8/29/19

Here we go again. Gasoline prices went down on the open market about a month ago 30 cents per gallon -- what did we see passed on to us -- all of 10 cents. If you are going north, you can fill up at $2.09 per gallon in the St. Louis area, which is what it should be here.
The pot hole machine that goes around patching holes reminds me of trying to get a greasey spot on a white shirt out no matter how hard you scrub, it just won't make that hole go away.
So building new schools and an aquatic center is more important to superintendent Glass and city leaders than the safety of our children and the patrons of the aquatic center! The city enacted those codes for a reason and have held all other builders to them, despite the expense. To scrap those needed safety codes is irresponsible and discriminatory. I hope we don't have a tornado with injuries and casualties just because these so-called leaders care more about their pet projects than the people they are supposed to be serving, which includes our children!
We don't need more Gene Lyons columns ... we already have a full page of comics!
You've got to love the logic of a city council that waves storm shelter building codes in an effort to make their aquatic center dream a financial reality. I guess the city council sees getting their way as more important than the safety of kids.
As a retired military person I was surprised to find out that not a single urologist in Cape Girardeau will accept Tri-care health insurance. Military retirees such as myself with 30 years served are required to drive to St. Louis if you get referred to a urologist. Thank you for your service.
Free college, free healthcare, free money, I don't this is what Martin Luther King was talking about when he gave his famous "Free at Last" speech.
Your sports fan polls are an unethical and dumb use of the newspaper platform. You're playing on teenagers' need for popularity and seeing the worst of the worst in social media begging for votes. Stop!
Attention all people and that goes for the good and bad parts of any town or city. After a shooting stop blaming the police! No police didn't forget about your part of town. Police or Cops are not going to be the ones that will stop the shootings and killings. People, neighbors, friends, brothers, sisters are going to be the ones that will stop the killings! Sad to hear a 15 year old was killed.
It's mind boggling how Trump is already advertising his own Miami Golf Club for next year's G-7 meeting. His claims that he won't profit from it are ridiculous. Cities and resort communities across the United States should start the law suits NOW.
Just Facts, a public policy research group, released a study comparing prosperity in the United States versus other affluent countries. The source data and methodology of it were validated as sound by Dr. Henrique Schneider, professor of economics. James D. Agresti, the author of the report, states, "after accounting for all income, charity, and non-cash welfare benefits like subsidized housing and Food Stamps -- the poorest 20% of Americans consume more goods and services than the national averages for all people in most affluent countries." Shame on the United States.
