Speak Out 8/29/19

Gas prices

Here we go again. Gasoline prices went down on the open market about a month ago 30 cents per gallon -- what did we see passed on to us -- all of 10 cents. If you are going north, you can fill up at $2.09 per gallon in the St. Louis area, which is what it should be here.

Pot hole analogy

The pot hole machine that goes around patching holes reminds me of trying to get a greasey spot on a white shirt out no matter how hard you scrub, it just won't make that hole go away.

Shelter code

So building new schools and an aquatic center is more important to superintendent Glass and city leaders than the safety of our children and the patrons of the aquatic center! The city enacted those codes for a reason and have held all other builders to them, despite the expense. To scrap those needed safety codes is irresponsible and discriminatory. I hope we don't have a tornado with injuries and casualties just because these so-called leaders care more about their pet projects than the people they are supposed to be serving, which includes our children!

These Lyons eyes

We don't need more Gene Lyons columns ... we already have a full page of comics!

Safety logic

You've got to love the logic of a city council that waves storm shelter building codes in an effort to make their aquatic center dream a financial reality. I guess the city council sees getting their way as more important than the safety of kids.