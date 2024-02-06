All sections
OpinionAugust 29, 2017
Speak Out 8/29/17
SEMO lecture

I attended Dr. Kaku's lecture at SEMO. He did a good job of outlining the accomplishments of science. He made interesting projections of those accomplishments in the next 50 years. He seemed to champion the attitude of science, which is "let's do this because we can." But any discussion of ethics was sorely missing. Should people live forever just because we can continue to grow and replace body parts? Who will get these new and expensive processes? Isn't this potentially unlimited population growth? Will our limited resources -- air, water, living space -- even support this? Maybe we need to look beyond "because we can."

