Speak Out 8/28/17

Elected officials
Are Missouri's representatives in Congress hiding from the public? It would seem that the Republicans are. Has Representative Jason Smith held any town meetings? If so, they've apparently not been publicized very well. What's he afraid of?
Gas tax
I oppose a gas tax to fund road and bridge repair in Missouri, because the money will all go to St Louis and Kansas City. We will see nothing in the Bootheel.
