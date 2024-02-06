All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionAugust 28, 2017
Speak Out 8/28/17
Elected officials Are Missouri's representatives in Congress hiding from the public? It would seem that the Republicans are. Has Representative Jason Smith held any town meetings? If so, they've apparently not been publicized very well. What's he afraid of?...

Elected officials

Are Missouri's representatives in Congress hiding from the public? It would seem that the Republicans are. Has Representative Jason Smith held any town meetings? If so, they've apparently not been publicized very well. What's he afraid of?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gas tax

I oppose a gas tax to fund road and bridge repair in Missouri, because the money will all go to St Louis and Kansas City. We will see nothing in the Bootheel.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy