Speak Out 8/27/20

Cruelty of isolation

Adrienne Ross, your article, "The cruelty of coronavirus quarantine on the elderly" was thoughtful and compassionate. You hit the nail on the head! You gave good examples of the inconsistencies of what is allowed for some and not for others. So many of the guidelines are not logical or compassionate! It is agonizing to watch the toll that isolation is taking on the mental health of those who just a few years ago were some of our most esteemed citizens! Thank you for explaining the 14 day quarantine routine. It's inhumane! And thank you for being a voice since most of us feel absolutely powerless to effect any kind of change in our loved ones circumstances! As business people, educators and citizens, we solve all types of problems. We are wise and creative! If we really wanted to, we could brainstorm and come up with ways to care for our elderly that stayed within the guidelines but ways that would allow them to live, not just exist! So why don't we? As you concluded, "Our loved ones deserve better."