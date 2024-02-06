Speak Out 8/26/21

People who don't believe in miracles are not looking for them. Simple things we all take for granted are miracles. All you need to do is drive through a rural area and look at the rows of crops. They seem endless. God has provided our farmers with the knowledge to produce food to feed the world.
Who cares about Afghanistan. The most important thing is the Delta variant. It is totally out of control and killing people left and right.
We must all hope that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available for kids under the age of 12 years old soon. It is their only hope.
Calls for impeaching the 46th president are increasing. But "retired British Colonel Richard Kemp, who served in Afghanistan as commander of British forces ... disagrees. As commander in chief of America's Armed Forces, Kemp said, 'Biden should be court-martialed and found guilty of treason.'"
