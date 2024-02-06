All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionAugust 26, 2021

Speak Out 8/26/21

People who don't believe in miracles are not looking for them. Simple things we all take for granted are miracles. All you need to do is drive through a rural area and look at the rows of crops. They seem endless. God has provided our farmers with the knowledge to produce food to feed the world...

Miracles exist

People who don't believe in miracles are not looking for them. Simple things we all take for granted are miracles. All you need to do is drive through a rural area and look at the rows of crops. They seem endless. God has provided our farmers with the knowledge to produce food to feed the world.

Delta, Afghanistan

Who cares about Afghanistan. The most important thing is the Delta variant. It is totally out of control and killing people left and right.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

COVID vaccine

We must all hope that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available for kids under the age of 12 years old soon. It is their only hope.

Impeachment?

Calls for impeaching the 46th president are increasing. But "retired British Colonel Richard Kemp, who served in Afghanistan as commander of British forces ... disagrees. As commander in chief of America's Armed Forces, Kemp said, 'Biden should be court-martialed and found guilty of treason.'"

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot i...
OpinionNov. 1
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comm...
OpinionNov. 1
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
OpinionNov. 1
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
Prayer 11-1-24
OpinionNov. 1
Prayer 11-1-24
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
OpinionNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response
OpinionOct. 31
Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
OpinionOct. 31
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
Green: Vote 'no' on Amendment 3
OpinionOct. 31
Green: Vote 'no' on Amendment 3
Knox: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3
OpinionOct. 31
Knox: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3
Paid Letter: Why electing Democrats could revitalize Southeast Missouri's economy
OpinionOct. 31
Paid Letter: Why electing Democrats could revitalize Southeast Missouri's economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy